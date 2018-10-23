Rebel Nation: What does the future hold for Tony Sanchez at UNLV?

Tom Spousta and Mark Anderson discuss UNLV’s loss to Air Force, Tony Sanchez’s future with the team, and the upcoming UNLV Basketball season.

Tom Spousta and Mark Anderson discuss UNLV’s loss to Air Force, Tony Sanchez’s future with the team, and the upcoming UNLV Basketball season.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.