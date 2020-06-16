Rebels add 3-star linebacker to 2021 class

Three-star linebacker Maurice Jamison announced on Monday his commitment to UNLV.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo is photographed in his office at the Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV’s football program received a commitment Monday from senior outside linebacker Maurice Jamison via his Twitter. His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Senior football players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

Committed⚫️🔴🦍Shout out to my mom, Coach will, @CRamirez_PittDC @PittHSFootball for putting me in this position and shout to @phansen14 @unlvfootball for giving me the opportunity to be a rebel💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7m2I8spkBg — Maurice Jamison (@Receyy) June 15, 2020

Jamison attends Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, and is a three-star recruit, per 247 Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and is the 131st ranked outside linebacker in the senior class.

His statistics were not available.

Jamison is the fifth senior to commit to UNLV, joining St. John Bosco (California) cornerback Kamren Blanton, Kailua (Hawaii) quarterback Cameron Friel, Centennial (Arizona) offensive tackle Caiden Miles and Huntington Beach (California) running back Samuel Green.

