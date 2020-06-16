98°F
UNLV Football

Rebels add 3-star linebacker to 2021 class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

UNLV’s football program received a commitment Monday from senior outside linebacker Maurice Jamison via his Twitter. His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Senior football players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

Jamison attends Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, and is a three-star recruit, per 247 Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and is the 131st ranked outside linebacker in the senior class.

His statistics were not available.

Jamison is the fifth senior to commit to UNLV, joining St. John Bosco (California) cornerback Kamren Blanton, Kailua (Hawaii) quarterback Cameron Friel, Centennial (Arizona) offensive tackle Caiden Miles and Huntington Beach (California) running back Samuel Green.

