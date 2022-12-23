Rebels announce 4 additions to football coaching staff

UNLV football coach Barry Odom officially filled four positions on his coaching staff Friday, two newcomers and two holdovers from Marcus Arroyo’s staff.

New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Longtime Missouri assistant Cornell Ford will become the running backs coach, and former Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator Akeem Davis has been hired to coach cornerbacks. Additionally, Odom has retained safeties coach Damon Magazu and tight ends coach Nate Longshore from Marcus Arroyo’s staff.

Ford most recently coached cornerbacks at Toledo, but worked for Odom at Missouri from 2016-19 as a running backs coach and assistant head coach. Davis spent four seasons at Southern Mississippi before moving to Austin Peay in 2021.

Magazu and Longshore joined the Rebels before the 2020 season.

