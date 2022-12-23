58°F
UNLV Football

Rebels announce 4 additions to football coaching staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 3:05 pm
 
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Veg ...
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV football coach Barry Odom announced four additions to his staff Friday.

Longtime Missouri assistant Cornell Ford will become the running backs coach, and former Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator Akeem Davis has been hired to coach cornerbacks. Additionally, Odom has retained safeties coach Damon Magazu and tight ends coach Nate Longshore from Marcus Arroyo’s staff.

Ford most recently coached cornerbacks at Toledo, but worked for Odom at Missouri from 2016-19 as a running backs coach and assistant head coach. Davis spent four seasons at Southern Mississippi before moving to Austin Peay in 2021.

Magazu and Longshore joined the Rebels before the 2020 season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

