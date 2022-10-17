Rebels back to earth after rough 2 weeks, injuries

UNLV is looking for reinforcements at multiple positions after a second consecutive blowout loss. This week, the Rebels are huge underdogs at Notre Dame.

Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) gets tackles by UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) after a run during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) runs before fumbling the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs the ball against UNLV Rebels during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just two weeks ago, UNLV football was flying.

A comeback win against New Mexico gave the Rebels a 2-0 start to Mountain West play. A potential division crown and a berth in the conference championship game seemed like distinct possibilities.

The past two weeks have brought the Rebels back down to earth.

UNLV lost its second consecutive game Saturday, a 42-7 defeat to Air Force at Allegiant Stadium that came on the heels or a 40-7 loss at San Jose State on Oct. 7. This week, UNLV is a 24-point underdog against at Notre Dame Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.

The Rebels (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) are injured and searching for answers on both offense and defense. But more than anything, coach Marcus Arroyo said, they’re frustrated.

“There’s a lot of competitive guys — ultra-competitive — who care about the process of what we’re doing together,” Arroyo said. “I think when you put in that much work and that much time and you know the potential … it’s disappointing.”

UNLV has been outscored 82-14 and outgained by 461 yards in its past two games. Rebels punter Marshall Nichols has more yards on his 10 punts (439) during the past two games than the UNLV offense (392).

The numbers paint an ugly picture, but it’s not entirely the Rebels’ fault. They’re missing key contributors at several positions.

“It happens to everybody, it’s happening to us right now,” Arroyo said. “A lot of our key players are out on both sides of the ball.”

The team’s biggest loss has been starting quarterback Doug Brumfield. Arroyo said the sophomore signal-caller is going through concussion protocol after leaving the San Jose State game in the first quarter. Brumfield went through a light workout Friday, but Arroyo said he hasn’t been cleared to return yet.

“Hopefully, we get him back on the field ASAP,” Arroyo said.

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Friel started Saturday in Brumfield’s absence. The 2021 Mountain West freshman of the year struggled, throwing for 108 yards and a touchdown on 8-for-10 passing. He also fumbled twice and threw an interception.

Former Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey also attempted his first passes since Week 1, going 2-for-5 for 10 yards. Arroyo said he and offensive coordinator Nick Holz need to prepare the other quarterbacks better for these situations.

“(Friel) knows we can’t win games if we turn the ball over like that,” Arroyo said. “It’s tough.”

The quarterbacks aren’t the only position group in need of reinforcements. Starting wide receivers Kyle Williams and Jeff Weimer haven’t played since the Sept. 24 win against reigning Mountain West champion Utah State.

Senior nose tackle Naki Fahina was injured in the season opener against Idaho State, and senior defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. missed the loss to Air Force with an unspecified injury.

Saturday added another key name to the Rebels’ injury report when junior running back Aidan Robbins exited early in the second quarter with a knee injury. He still accounted for 31 of UNLV’s 75 rushing yards from running backs.

Arroyo took responsibility for the team’s downturn despite missing key personnel.

“We’ve got to do a better job,” he said. “I have to do a better job coaching to get our guys prepared for next week. That’s the bottom line.”

