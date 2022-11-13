Rebels’ bowl hopes down to last 2 games after loss to Fresno State

Red-zone woes and a rough night on defense sent UNLV to a fifth consecutive loss Friday. The Rebels now must win out to secure bowl eligibility.

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive end David Perales (99) dives in an attempt to sack UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo doesn’t believe the Rebels’ entire season should be judged by what happens in the next two games. That doesn’t mean he’s downplaying their importance, either.

“It’s much bigger than these two games,” Arroyo said. “But these two games are big.”

The Rebels lost their fifth consecutive game Friday, falling 37-30 against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) needs to win out — at Hawaii on Saturday and vs. UNR on Nov. 26 — to reach six wins and achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

After starting the season 4-1 and winning their first two conference games, the Rebels have been beaten by their past four Mountain West opponents. Now, they’ve got to put another difficult loss behind them.

“We’re all eyes on Hawaii now,” junior running back Aidan Robbins said. “(We) just get back in the office, watch film, learn from this and continue to build each other up.”

UNLV’s past two games have been very different from the beginning of its five-game skid. During the first three games — playing without injured starting quarterback Doug Brumfield and several other key players on offense — the Rebels were outscored 126-35.

UNLV has lost its past two games, against San Diego State and now Fresno State, by a combined 11 points.

“We’ve got two games left, now, to hit the pedal and go,” Arroyo said.

The Rebels haven’t been able to put together a complete game through all three phases during the past two weeks. UNLV’s defense shined during the 14-10 loss to San Diego State, but the offense committed four turnovers, including two Brumfield interceptions in the end zone.

Brumfield looked much more comfortable against Fresno State in his second game back from a concussion and ankle injuries. He completed 18 of his 33 passes for 172 yards and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown, and the Rebels’ offense never turned the ball over.

Robbins added 144 yards on 26 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 from UNLV’s 34-yard line early in the fourth quarter. However, he was stopped on the same down and distance from the same spot on the field a drive later, leaving a short field for Fresno State to kick a field goal and take a two-possession lead with 2:56 to play.

UNLV’s main offensive hiccups came in the red zone, though. Sixth-year kicker Daniel Gutierrez set a program record with five made field goals, going 5-for-5, but four of his attempts came inside Fresno State’s 25-yard line.

While UNLV’s offense found some much-needed rhythm, its defense struggled Friday. Fresno State (6-4, 5-1) never punted, and quarterback Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s got to be complementary football,” Arroyo said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.