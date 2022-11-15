Rebels focusing on fundamentals ahead of key clash in Hawaii

The Rebels must win their final two games to turn their 4-1 start into bowl eligibility. That begins Saturday against Hawaii in Honolulu.

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo hears the noise outside his football program. His team is in the middle of a five-game losing streak and must win out to turn their 4-1 start into bowl eligibility. He understands there’s external pressure to perform.

Inside the Rebels program, though, Arroyo says there’s a sense of calmness. There’s no anxiety. UNLV still controls its destiny. The most difficult part of its schedule is behind it.

“(The end of the season) means something for the first time in a long time,” Arroyo said. “That’s exciting.”

The Rebels have certainly put the pressure on themselves. A 37-30 loss to Fresno State Friday at Allegiant Stadium means UNLV has to win its final two games to reach six wins and become bowl eligible, starting Saturday against Hawaii. The Rebels had chances to beat the Bulldogs, but poor red-zone play and the defense’s inability to force a punt against one of the Mountain West’s top offenses led UNLV to another defeat.

The Rebels (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) have lost their last two games by a combined 11 points after being outscored 126-35 during the first three games of their losing streak. Up next at 8 p.m. Saturday is Hawaii in Honolulu.

Arroyo said this week’s goal is to go back to some of the fundamentals, but clarified what he considers the building blocks to a successful football team.

Defensively, the UNLV coach said they will focus on improving coverage in the secondary. Offensively, Arroyo said the team is focusing on picking up unique pass rushes and protection checks. He said the common thread between everything he considers fundamental is communication.

“I just use fundamentals as an umbrella, but those are the core elements of our football team,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo mentioned taking care of the ball as another key fundamental, something the Rebels and quarterback Doug Brumfield, in particular, focused on ahead of the Fresno State game. UNLV had four turnovers during their 14-10 loss to San Diego State Nov. 5, including two Brumfield interceptions in the end zone.

Brumfield looked much more comfortable Friday against Fresno State. Playing his second game since returning from a concussion and ankle injury, the sophomore quarterback completed 18 of his 33 passes for 172 yards. UNLV never turned the ball over against Fresno State.

“For Doug, I think it’s just a continued process of speeding the game up,” Arroyo said.

One player who probably isn’t in need of a fundamental check is sixth-year kicker Daniel Gutierrez. He set a program record Friday by making five field goals in a single game and was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week Monday for the second time this season.

However, Gutierrez was not among the 20 kickers shortlisted as semifinalists for the Lou Groza award, despite being a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and 30-for-30 on PATs this season.

“He does an awesome job,” Arroyo said. “He’s fantastic. He’s the best in the country.”

