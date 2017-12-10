Rebels get commits from JC quarterback, defensive end

UNLV Rebels football head coach Tony Sanchez on the sideline during the first half of their game against Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV’s football team picked up commitments from two junior college players on Sunday, including one from a quarterback.

Max Gilliam (6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds) began his career at California before leaving in May and landing at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California. He completed 68.2 percent of his passes last season for 1,185 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

“The experience that I have been through in the last 6 months at Saddleback JC has changed my life,” Gilliam posted on Twitter. “It has given me a completely new perspective and appreciation for everything that I am blessed with including all the doors football has opened for me. With that being said, I am proud to announce that the next chapter of my college experience will be at UNLV! I cannot wait to start my journey as a Rebel in January!”

UNLV has been in the market for an experienced quarterback. Starter Armani Rogers, who was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, is the Rebels’ only returning quarterback who has played.

Rogers is the expected starter next season, but junior college quarterbacks don’t transfer somewhere to stand on the sideline. The Rebels, however, have a history of the starter getting hurt at some point, as Rogers did last season in missing three starts after suffering a concussion, so Gilliam likely will get a chance to play.

The Rebels also received a commitment from defensive end Erin Austin (6-3, 270) of Laney College in Oakland, California. He also tweeted his announcement.

Austin made 47 tackles at Laney, including 16.5 for loss and five sacks.

