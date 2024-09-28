Rebels prepared for QB change entering Fresno State matchup

Hajj-Malik Williams is likely stepping into the starting quarterback role for UNLV in its Mountain West opener against visiting Fresno State on Saturday.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom and the rest of the team wait to take the field before the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) signals to a receiver during football practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) prepares to snap the ball during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is entering conference play without Matthew Sluka, the quarterback who led the Rebels to their impressive 3-0 start.

Sluka, a senior transfer from Holy Cross, announced Tuesday night that he was leaving UNLV and utilizing his redshirt year, a decision motivated by a dispute over name, image and likeness payments.

UNLV is likely to turn to sixth-year Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams to fill Sluka’s shoes in the Rebels’ Mountain West opener against Fresno State (3-1, 1-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Not only is it familiar territory for the Rebels, who lost starting quarterback Doug Brumfield to injury early last season before Jayden Maiava took over, it’s an outcome that coach Barry Odom predicted.

“Whoever the No. 2 is, they’re one play away from being the starter,” Odom said Aug. 19 when asked about the process of naming a starting signal-caller. “So whoever does not take the first snap against Houston, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to stay that way.”

At the time, Odom said he was preparing the quarterback room by telling the tale of former NFL player Chase Daniel as the staff decided among Sluka, Williams and senior Cameron Friel.

Odom, who coached at Missouri during Daniel’s collegiate career, stayed close with Daniel after he was signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

Daniel would go on to play for six other NFL teams, and even win a Super Bowl ring without ever touching the field when New Orleans won it all while he served as a backup quarterback in his first professional season.

“He played 14 years in the NFL, and he was never named the starter at the beginning of the year,” Odom said.

He said he learned the key to Daniel’s longevity through countless conversations, and relayed the tips to his own players this offseason.

“(Daniel) prepared every single day like (he) was the starter,” Odom said. “Dude would go in and watch as much film on the other team and quarterback as he could … to give his team a look, to have a chance to win, all while being the backup quarterback.”

It’s an example of the second-year coach’s affinity for stories. Of course, when Odom encouraged the Rebels at the start of training camp to “write their own,” he likely didn’t imagine the process would involve so much national attention.

UNLV has quickly become one of the most interesting programs in college football. As Sluka’s departure is discussed by countless pundits as an example of the NCAA’s NIL problem, the Rebels are headlining another popular topic: conference realignment.

After flirting with the Pac-12, UNLV signed an extension to remain a member of the Mountain West on Thursday, and Saturday marks the first conference game of the season.

Assessing Williams

The Rebels haven’t seen much of Williams, as his only playing time came in a blowout win over Utah Tech.

UNLV had taken the ball out of the air once Williams was entered, and he rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries after losing a fumble early.

But Williams left Campbell as the program’s leader in career passing yards (8,236) and passing touchdowns (58). He’s also seemingly well-liked in the locker room, as multiple Rebels took to social media to support him as the starter Wednesday.

Williams said on the first day of training camp that he feels his previous experience prepared him well for UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense.

“This is not my first time being in a unique offense,” Williams said. “It’s lovely. I love keeping defenses on their toes. You know, they don’t know what’s going on, and that’s really what I’m used to as far as my upbringing and development as a quarterback.”

Wideout Jacob De Jesus praised him during training camp for his “decision making,” while center Jack Hasz noted that Williams is a very vocal leader.

Marion said during camp that Williams has “really fast hands” and a quick release.

Fresno breakdown

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene has already thrown four interceptions this season, recording a 66.7 pass completion percentage while throwing for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bulldogs won their Mountain West opener 38-21 at New Mexico last week. They started the season with a 30-10 loss at defending national champion Michigan, then picked up home wins over Sacramento State (46-30) and New Mexico State (48-0).

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Up next

Who: Fresno State at UNLV

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: FSI

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -2½; total 50