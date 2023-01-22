50°F
UNLV Football

Rebels land Texas prep quarterback, former Michigan State commit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
FILE - UNLV Rebels take the field before the start of a NCAA football game against Idaho State ...
FILE - UNLV Rebels take the field before the start of a NCAA football game against Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bo Edmundson, a three-star quarterback recruit, committed to UNLV on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3-inch, right-hander from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, committed to Michigan State in February 2022, but announced he was reopening his recruitment in November.

Edmundson reported 15 scholarship offers, according to 247 Sports, including ones from Power Five schools West Virginia, Utah, Penn State, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State and Colorado. He received an offer from UNLV on Jan. 17 before committing to the Rebels and new coach Barry Odom.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

