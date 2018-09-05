Rebels looking ahead to home opener against UTEP — VIDEO

Bryan Salmond and Mark Anderson recap Saturday’s loss to USC and discuss what the team needs to do to prepare for its home opener against UTEP.
More Rebels: Follow all of our Rebels coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels an
Bryan Salmond and Mark Anderson provide a recap from Saturday’s loss to USC and what the team needs to do to prepare for UTEP.
Bryan Salmond and Mark Anderson recap Saturday’s loss to USC and discuss what the team needs to do to prepare for its home opener against UTEP.
More Rebels: Follow all of our Rebels coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels an
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like