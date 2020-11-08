Rebels lose shootout against Fresno State, fall to 0-3

UNLV lost its third straight game to start the Marcus Arroyo era, falling to Fresno State on Saturday in a Mountain West football game at Allegiant Stadium.

The last time the Rebels started a season 0-3 was in 2015.

Fresno State all-purpose back Ronnie Rivers rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns and caught six passes for 99 yards and one TD.

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam passed for 160 yards and one TD and rushed for 139 yards, including a 71-yard TD. He also threw two interceptions. Charles Williams rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

