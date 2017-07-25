Rebels picked third in West Division

UNLV was picked by the Mountain West media to finish third in the West Division, the highest spot since the conference went to a division format in 2013.

The Rebels received 105 points, placing them behind San Diego State with 168 points and all 28 first-place votes and No. 2 Hawaii with 135 points.

UNLV’s previous high prediction in the West was fourth in 2014.

Boise State, with 21 first-place votes and 161 points, was picked to win the Mountain Division. Colorado State received six first-place votes and 135 points for second and Wyoming one first-place vote and 114 points for third.

