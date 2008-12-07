Rebels recruiting a familiar name

B.J. Bell knew what was coming, interrupting the predictable question about possibly following his brothers to UNLV.

B.J. Bell knew what was coming, interrupting the predictable question about possibly following his brothers to UNLV.

He is his own man, Bell assured the interviewer, and quite different from brothers Zach and Beau. They were linebackers; B.J. Bell is a defensive end.

And a good one. He could do more than keep the Bell lineage at UNLV intact, he could become a major force.

Bell, who also has received scholarship offers from Kansas, San Diego State and Marshall, is among seven recruits visiting this weekend

“I’m just taking a look at the school to see if this is where I want to go,” Bell said. “I’m looking for the right school that fits me most.”

Though Bell emphasized the differences from his brothers — he’s more outgoing; he plays a different position — he could provide Beau Bell’s type of impact. Beau Bell was the 2007 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and now is a rookie with the Cleveland Browns.

B.J. Bell (6 feet 4 inches, 245 pounds) is coming off a season at Santa Ana (Calif.) College in which his 231/2 tackles for loss led California junior college players. He is tied for third with 10 sacks, and in the top 50 with 64 tackles.

Rivals.com rates him a four-star recruit and No. 40 junior college player in the country.

Two locals are visiting as well — Spring Valley High defensive tackle Nate Holloway (6-3, 332) and Cheyenne High wide receiver/H-back Marcus Sullivan (5-9, 165).

Holloway is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals, which also ranks him the nation’s No. 68 defensive tackle. Scout.com lists him as a two-star recruit and No. 78 at his position.

Sullivan was the Sunset Region Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,643 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Four other players visiting already have committed.

Cornerbacks Mike Grant (5-10, 180) and Warren Ziegler (6-1, 180) are junior college transfers. Grant is a Scout and Rivals two-star prospect at Sierra College in Rocklin, Calif. Ziegler is a Rivals two-star prospect at College of San Mateo (Calif.).

Bradley Randle (5-10, 190), who attends Vista Murrieta (Calif.) High School, is a Scout three-star prospect and the nation’s No. 49 running back.

Doug Zismann (6-2, 265), who is at Phoenix’s Shadow Mountain High, is given three stars by Rivals and two by Scout. Rivals rates him the nation’s No. 19 center, and Scout has him at No. 25.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914.