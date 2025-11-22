Rebels rough up Hawaii for key Mountain West win — PHOTOS

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, and its defense thwarted Hawaii QB Micah Alejado in a decisive victory Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV linebacker Isaiah Patterson (54) warms up before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) wears leis in celebration of the Rebels’ senior night before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A UNLV marching band member plays an opening performance before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen runs out with his team before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown (9) runs out onto the field before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players swing their towels on the sidelines before a kickoff during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver DaeDae Reynolds (3) makes a successful reception during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes the ball during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) runs upfield as UNLV defensive back Jake Pope (7) tries to stop him during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii fans celebrate a run-in touchdown for their team during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii defensive back Makana Meyer (27) yells after a successful touchback kicked by Hawaii during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii defenders tackle UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Tre Fulton (10) tips a pass intended for Hawaii defensive back Deliyon Freeman (6) during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The ball was successfully intercepted off of the tip by UNLV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Jake Pope (7), middle, celebrates a successful interception for the Rebels during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii defensive back Matagi Thompson (25) and Hawaii linebacker Jamih Otis (11) tackle UNLV wide receiver JoJo Earle (11) during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV fans watch the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen argues with the referee after one of his players was flagged for a personal foul on a punt return during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (15) leaps over Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado (12) after Alejado slid down for a gain on the play during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A UNLV marching band member watches the game from the sidelines just before the end of the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii fans cheer as their team runs out for warmups before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (8) runs out with the flag before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) barely misses a reception after colliding with Hawaii defensive back Devyn King (24) during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive end Kenji Scanlan (32) and UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) take down Hawaii running back Cam Barfield (0) during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hawaii defensive back Devyn King (24) tackles UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6), who made a touchdown reception in the end zone during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV stayed alive in the race for a berth in the Mountain West championship game with a 38-10 win over Hawaii in front of a season-high crowd of 37,106 Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 Mountain West) got three touchdown passes from quarterback Anthony Colandrea. They are one of five teams with two losses or fewer in conference play.

Hawaii (7-4, 4-3) fell out of that group with the loss.

The Rainbow Warriors were held to a season-low 231 yards, the fewest UNLV has allowed in a game this season.

Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado, a redshirt freshman from Bishop Gorman High, was held to 163 yards passing and one touchdown. He entered the game averaging 297.5 yards passing per game.

Colandrea connected on 21 of 26 passes for 253 yards.

UNLV will close out the conference slate with a game at UNR on Nov. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.