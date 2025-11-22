Rebels rough up Hawaii for key Mountain West win — PHOTOS
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, and its defense thwarted Hawaii QB Micah Alejado in a decisive victory Friday at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV stayed alive in the race for a berth in the Mountain West championship game with a 38-10 win over Hawaii in front of a season-high crowd of 37,106 Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 Mountain West) got three touchdown passes from quarterback Anthony Colandrea. They are one of five teams with two losses or fewer in conference play.
Hawaii (7-4, 4-3) fell out of that group with the loss.
The Rainbow Warriors were held to a season-low 231 yards, the fewest UNLV has allowed in a game this season.
Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado, a redshirt freshman from Bishop Gorman High, was held to 163 yards passing and one touchdown. He entered the game averaging 297.5 yards passing per game.
Colandrea connected on 21 of 26 passes for 253 yards.
UNLV will close out the conference slate with a game at UNR on Nov. 29.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
