Rebels routed by Boise State in Mountain West title game

UNLV head coach Barry Odom hugs UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. after losing the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) jumps to keep Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) from running with the ball during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV place kicker Jose Pizano (18) kicks the ball for a field goal during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs with the ball as Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (6) grabs him during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) carries the ball as Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) reaches to grab him during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive lineman Jalen Dixon (50) celebrates a stop with UNLV defensive lineman Keith Conley Jr. (99) during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) is taken down with the ball by a Boise State defender during the Mountain West Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Jordan Eubanks (58) watches the Boise State football team celebrate winning the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands on the field after losing the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV offensive lineman Jalen St. John (74) hugs UNLV head coach Barry Odom after losing the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive lineman LeShaun Bell watches the Boise State team celebrate winning the Mountain West championship game before heading back into the locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State players celebrate winning the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s bid for its first Mountain West football championship ended with a 44-20 loss to Boise State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Playing in their first conference championship game, the Rebels had no answers for Broncos quarterback Taylen Green, who passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two. He finished with 226 yards passing and 90 rushing.

UNLV (9-4) will learn its bowl destination Sunday. The Rebels will be playing in their first bowl game since 2014, when they lost to North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Two turnovers by UNLV freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava — a fumble and an interception — led to 10 Boise State points in the first half. He threw another interception in the fourth quarter.

Maiava was replaced by Doug Brumfield in the fourth quarter.

Boise State (8-5) will play in the LA Bowl on Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Broncos will meet the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection.

Green torched the Rebels with two big plays in the second quarter. He hit Austin Bolt for a 57-yard touchdown to break a 14-14 tie, then rushed for a 70-yard score and 28-14 lead.

Ashton Jeanty rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown for Boise State, which amassed 527 yards of offense.

UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins intercepted Green early in the second quarter and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown and 14-14 tie. It was all Boise State from there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.