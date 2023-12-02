Rebels routed by Boise State in Mountain West title game
UNLV’s bid for its first Mountain West football championship ended with a 44-20 loss to Boise State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
Playing in their first conference championship game, the Rebels had no answers for Broncos quarterback Taylen Green, who passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two. He finished with 226 yards passing and 90 rushing.
UNLV (9-4) will learn its bowl destination Sunday. The Rebels will be playing in their first bowl game since 2014, when they lost to North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Two turnovers by UNLV freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava — a fumble and an interception — led to 10 Boise State points in the first half. He threw another interception in the fourth quarter.
Maiava was replaced by Doug Brumfield in the fourth quarter.
Boise State (8-5) will play in the LA Bowl on Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Broncos will meet the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection.
Green torched the Rebels with two big plays in the second quarter. He hit Austin Bolt for a 57-yard touchdown to break a 14-14 tie, then rushed for a 70-yard score and 28-14 lead.
Ashton Jeanty rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown for Boise State, which amassed 527 yards of offense.
UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins intercepted Green early in the second quarter and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown and 14-14 tie. It was all Boise State from there.
