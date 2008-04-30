Rebels start defensive overhaul

2649283

No Beau Bell, no Jeremy Geathers and no Shane Horton meant major changes for UNLV’s defense during spring football camp.

But change for the Rebels is about more than replacing key players. It also is about going from a defense that reacts to one that will dictate the action.

First-year defensive coordinator Dennis Therrell accomplished that goal in the recently completed practices. The question is whether that development will continue into fall camp and next season as UNLV tries to reduce the 386.8 yards per game it allowed last season, third most in the Mountain West Conference.

"I really like what we’re doing on defense," coach Mike Sanford said.

On offense, nine starters return from a unit that was last in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.2 points, and last in the red zone with a 70.3 percent success rate.

The porous defense and ineffective offense added up to the Rebels’ third straight two-win season under Sanford.

"I expect us to be able to be a physical team running the ball with Frank Summers," Sanford said before reciting a long list of areas that need fixing.

"We’ve got to improve in the passing game. We’ve got to score more points. We’ve got to be more aggressive on offense while still protecting the football and being smart with the football. We’ve got to score more points in the red zone. We’ve got to be more efficient in the red zone."

Sanford insisted he did not cede extra control to offensive coordinator and associate head coach Todd Berry, who will call plays for the second season in a row.

"I’m very involved on offense, and we do that thing together — the direction and the philosophy and what we’re going to do and what we need to emphasize," Sanford said.

The Rebels don’t return to the practice until Aug. 4. This is where each position stands until fall camp.

QUARTERBACK

Though Omar Clayton (6 feet 1 inch, 200 pounds) outplayed fellow sophomore Travis Dixon (6-1, 190) in the spring game, this position remains even.

"I feel very good about those guys," Sanford said.

TAILBACK

There is a backlog to back up senior Frank Summers (5-10, 240). Sophomore Channing Trotter (5-9, 195) worked himself into that role, but will have to hold off senior David Peeples (5-9, 200) and junior Chris Brogdon (5-7, 215). Incoming freshmen C.J. Cox (5-11, 190) and Imari Thompson (5-9, 195) also could have a say about playing time.

RECEIVER

Senior Casey Flair (6-1, 195) and junior Ryan Wolfe (6-1, 205) are the top two at the position, and they practiced like it.

UNLV isn’t hurting for depth, with seniors Renan Saint Preux (6-1, 185) and Gerold Rodriguez (5-10, 175), juniors Rodelin Anthony (6-5, 220), Jerriman Robinson (6-1, 185) and Justin Marvel (6-0, 195) and sophomore Tate Knutson (5-10, 175) all likely to contribute.

"One thing I think about this group, from top to bottom, is it’s an improved group," Sanford said. "There isn’t a weak player in that group."

The incoming freshmen are Gordy Cooper (6-5, 215), Phillip Payne (6-3, 185) and Gerome Surrell (5-11, 200).

Senior Ryan Worthen (5-11, 255) starts at tight end. Incoming freshman Alex Young (6-4, 235) will get a look in August.

OFFENSIVE LINE

It’s hard for a team to run the shotgun spread when it can’t get into the shotgun, as has been the case in the past. Senior Siosifa Moala (6-1, 360) had a chance to grab the center spot when sophomore John Gianninoto (6-3, 285) went down early with mononucleosis and an enlarged spleen, but Moala’s snapping problems made this a close contest.

Sophomore Evan Marchal (6-6, 295) moved to the top at right tackle. Matt Murphy (6-4, 300), a freshman All-American last season, is the left tackle.

Last season’s starting center, junior Joe Hawley (6-3, 295), takes over at right guard. Senior Johan Asiata (6-4, 315), who missed the spring after shoulder surgery, is the probable starter at the other guard.

"I felt like our offensive line improved this spring," Sanford said. "I feel like overall the quality of the players has improved a lot in the offensive line since I’ve been here."

Interior linemen Jason Heath (6-4, 265) and Sean Tesoro (6-2, 290) could compete as incoming freshmen.

DEFENSIVE LINE

No unit had a better spring, with senior tackle Jacob Hales (6-5, 290) the unofficial Most Valuable Player and sophomore tackle Malo Taumua (6-0, 275) not far behind.

Senior Thor Pili (6-3, 275) switched end positions, and sophomore Isaako Aaitui (6-3, 300) moved from tackle into Pili’s vacant spot.

LINEBACKER

Even with Beau Bell’s departure, which culminated with his selection by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft, Sanford said he is confident in the talent at the position.

"Obviously, losing Beau Bell is a big deal, but I think as a whole that position is stronger," he said. "I feel like we have more good players — more legitimate Division I linebackers — that have put themselves in a position to play."

Junior Starr Fuimaono (5-11, 215), still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered last season, is the strong-side starter. Junior Jason Beauchamp (6-3, 215) is No. 1 on the weak side.

Sophomore Ronnie Paulo (6-1, 230) and junior Jimmy Miller (5-11, 230) will compete in the middle.

SECONDARY

Sanford said sophomore cornerback Quinton Pointer (5-9, 185) was the spring’s top defensive back. Senior Geoffery Howard (5-10, 195) will man the other corner.

Junior Daryl Forte (5-11, 185) returns at one safety spot, and the other belongs to sophomore Rico Thomas (5-11, 180).

But Sanford expressed concern about Thomas’ inexperience as well as that of junior Michael Johnson (5-11, 210). Junior college transfer Terrance Lee (6-0, 175) could make an instant impact.

"The safety position, I would say from a depth standpoint, is one of our weaknesses," Sanford said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sophomore Ben Jaekle (6-1, 165) and junior Kyle Watson (5-9, 200) continue their competition at kicker. The punting job also is unsettled, and an unannounced junior college transfer could claim the job.

Trotter is the top candidate at kickoff returner, though one of the freshmen might end up there or even sophomore D’Angelo Jones (5-8, 195). Pointer is the punt returner.

