Rebels still in control of own destiny with 4 games left

UNLV is still in the hunt for a spot in the Mountain West title game, but the Rebels might be missing safety Johnathan Baldwin for their game at New Mexico.

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom yells to his offense against Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to players in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barry Odom is fond of coaching cliches. The UNLV football coach regularly apologizes to reporters during news conferences for repeating himself week after week.

Yet coaching idioms become cliches for a reason. They tend to be based on some truth, particularly the one Odom dropped Monday.

“Those that win in November will be remembered,” Odom said. “That saying’s been around a long time, but it is so true for us.”

UNLV is coming off its first conference loss, a 31-24 defeat Saturday at Fresno State. But the Rebels (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) are still in control of their destiny with four games left and firmly in the hunt for a spot in the MW championship game.

The Rebels are part of a three-way tie for second place with Fresno State and Boise State. All three are 3-1, but the Bulldogs and Broncos meet Saturday in Fresno, California. UNLV will play Saturday at New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) and is a 10-point favorite.

“We’ve got exactly, up to this point, what we’ve earned,” Odom said. “And if we want it, it’s there to go take.”

The Rebels will head to New Mexico with a depleted secondary. Starting strong safety Johnathan Baldwin, the team’s second-leading tackler, left the Fresno State game with a left leg injury and did not return.

Baldwin did not practice Monday and is listed as questionable for the New Mexico game, Odom said. The junior has been a massive part of the defense for the past two seasons. He made the goal-line pass breakup to help defeat UNR in 2022, and has 46 total tackles, two interceptions and three tackles for a loss this season.

The Rebels are already missing starting slot cornerback Jerrae Williams, who is ahead of schedule in his recovery from foot surgery but will miss the New Mexico game, Odom said.

Odom said Baldwin’s position is uniquely difficult. The box safety has to be strong in run support and help set the edge. That player has to be able to play as a cover-2 safety, match up with bigger receivers in man coverage and understand different assignments based on opposing personnel.

If Baldwin is unavailable Saturday, true freshman Cameren Jenkins probably will make his first start. He made three tackles after replacing Baldwin against Fresno State and has 17 tackles and a pass breakup this season.

Odom said Jenkins earned his place on the depth chart after making an impact on special teams and having a good offseason after enrolling at UNLV early. He said the game is beginning to slow down for Jenkins, but admitted the Rebels will be relying on him to take on a lot of extra responsibility.

Starting cornerback Cameron Oliver agreed, but said the experience of the rest of the secondary can help cover Jenkins as he continues to learn his role.

“He’s going out there and playing freely,” Oliver said. “Some guys go out there and play timid, but he goes out there and it’s next-snap mentality.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.