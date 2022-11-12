Rebels suffer 5th straight loss, fall to Fresno State
The Rebels went blow-for-blow with the highest-scoring offense in the Mountain West, but were unable to outlast Fresno State on Friday night.
Fresno State handed the UNLV football team its fifth straight loss Friday, beating the Rebels 37-30 at Allegiant Stadium.
Junior running back Aidan Robbins rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown for UNLV (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West).
Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield threw for 172 yards and also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.
Fresno State improved to 6-4 (5-1).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
