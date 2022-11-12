Rebels suffer 5th straight loss, fall to Fresno State

The Rebels went blow-for-blow with the highest-scoring offense in the Mountain West, but were unable to outlast Fresno State on Friday night.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) looks to evade a tackle attempt by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Morice Norris (43) and teammates during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels show their Veteran's Day spirit before facing the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) slide safely after a long run pursued by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Malachi Langley (35) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) is sacked by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) throws the ball through the hands of Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Johnny Hudson Jr. (17) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) battles for a touchdown catch with Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Cale Sanders Jr. (11) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo works the sidelines versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Fresno State handed the UNLV football team its fifth straight loss Friday, beating the Rebels 37-30 at Allegiant Stadium.

Junior running back Aidan Robbins rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown for UNLV (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West).

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield threw for 172 yards and also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.

Fresno State improved to 6-4 (5-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.