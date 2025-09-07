UNLV survives late UCLA comeback bid, improves to 3-0 — PHOTOS
Anthony Colandrea had 262 total yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead the UNLV football team to a victory over UCLA on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
A tale of two halves, if there ever was one.
UNLV’s maligned defense through two weeks played as close to a perfect first half as possible against a talented quarterback from a superior conference.
The Rebels nearly gave it away, but the defense woke up and made the necessary play to remain perfect.
Defensive back Aamaris Brown intercepted UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the red zone with 59 seconds remaining, and UNLV held on for a 30-23 win over the Bruins at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
It’s the Rebels’ first win over a Big Ten team since Sept. 13, 2003, when they upset No. 14 Wisconsin 23-5 in Madison.
Brown, who said Monday that “nothing really sticks out to me” about Iamaleava, came through with UNLV’s biggest play to keep the Dan Mullen Era flawless through three games.
Junior transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea had 262 total yards and threw for three touchdowns to anchor the Rebels (3-0) to a third straight win.
It looked like it would be a more convincing win after 30 minutes.
UNLV steamrolled its way to a 23-3 halftime lead. Not just by a near-flawless offensive effort, but a dominant defensive performance that looked nothing like the Rebels unit the first two weeks.
The Rebels held UCLA to 110 total yards in the first half and sacked Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who transferred from Tennessee during the offseason, twice.
UNLV, meanwhile, had 250 total yards with Colandrea going 12-of-14 for 171 yards and two touchdowns. One of the scores went to tight end Nick Elksnis, a 21-yard touchdown, for the first of the fifth-year senior’s career.
His two catches for 32 yards were the first of his collegiate career.
The Bruins finally broke through with the first of three field goals by kicker Mateen Bhaghani, a 33-yard kick, with four seconds left in the half.
But the formula to get UCLA those points carried over in the second half.
The Bruins deked and dunked their way down the field with Iamaleava executing the short passing game. The first drive of the third quarter went 12 plays and 75 yards and took 7:12 off the clock before Iamaleava found tight end Noah Fox-Flores for a 4-yard touchdown and cutting the UNLV lead to 23-10.
UNLV went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half.
The tired Rebels defense gave up another 14 plays on the ensuing drive but UCLA could only come away with a field goal.
Colandrea put the Rebels on his back on the next drive.
The dual-threat option showed his speed with a 33-yard option carry to the 17-yard line, then found backup tight end Var’Keyes Gumms for a 17-yard touchdown to restore a three-score lead.
Iamaleava rallied UCLA back with a 30-yard touchdown run on the next drive, then drove his team down for Bhaghani’s third field goal to cut it to seven.
UCLA started its final drive on the 13-yard line and got to the 24 before Brown intercepted Iamaleava at the 13.
The teams combined for 27 penalties and 258 yards.
The announced attendance of 36,117 is the third-largest gathering for a UNLV football game at Allegiant Stadium.
