UNLV Football

Rebels to play on over-the-air national TV for 1st time since 2005

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 4:26 pm
 
UNLV defensive back Peni Vea (42) tackles Michigan running back Drake Johnson (20) in the third ...
UNLV defensive back Peni Vea (42) tackles Michigan running back Drake Johnson (20) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. Michigan won 28-7. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

The UNLV football team will appear on an over-the-air broadcast network for the first time since 2005 when the Rebels play at Michigan on Sept. 9 on CBS.

The 12:30 p.m. game will also mark UNLV’s first appearance on CBS (KLAS-8 locally).

UNLV announced its national TV schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday, also featuring games on ESPN and Fox networks.

UNLV will host Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. Sept. 16. The Rebels’ final nonconference game, at Texas-El Paso on Sept. 23, will be broadcast on an ESPN network, though the time and specific carrier will be decided later.

Three of UNLV’s Mountain West games will be on national TV.

The Rebels’ game at Fresno State on Oct. 28 will be carried at a time and on a Fox network to be determined, and UNLV will host Wyoming at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 10 on FS1.

The Rebels’ final national broadcast will be a week later when UNLV plays at Air Force at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV is entering its first season under coach Barry Odom. The Rebels went 5-7 last season, falling one victory short of bowl eligibility.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

