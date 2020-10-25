64°F
UNLV Football

Rebels trounced in Marcus Arroyo's debut as coach

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 11:08 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2020 - 11:25 pm

CARSON, Calif. — UNLV fell behind early in coach Marcus Arroyo’s debut and never recovered in a 34-6 loss to San Diego State on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Rebels will host in-state rival UNR next Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com

