Report: UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
The Rebels have reportedly made a splashy hire at offensive coordinator, bringing in former Louisville and Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino.
Former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino is joining UNLV as new coach Barry Odom’s offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report.
UNLV has not confirmed the hire.
Most recently the head coach of FCS school Missouri State, Petrino rose to prominence at Louisville where he coached Heisman winner and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
