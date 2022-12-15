Report: UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff

The Rebels have reportedly made a splashy hire at offensive coordinator, bringing in former Louisville and Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino.

Bobby Petrino is introduced as the new football at Missouri State during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino is joining UNLV as new coach Barry Odom’s offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report.

UNLV has not confirmed the hire.

Most recently the head coach of FCS school Missouri State, Petrino rose to prominence at Louisville where he coached Heisman winner and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

