UNLV Football

Report: UNLV adds Texas assistant as new offensive coordinator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 6:32 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) carries against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA col ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) carries against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Texas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion will become UNLV’s offensive coordinator, The Athletic reported Sunday.

Marion’s other stops include stints as the offensive coordinator for William & Mary and Howard, where he helped the Bison upset UNLV 43-40 in 2017 as 45-point underdogs. He was also the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in 2021, mentoring Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award that season as the nation’s top receiver.

Marion, 35, replaces Bobby Petrino, who spent less than a month as new Rebels coach Barry Odom’s offensive coordinator. After taking the job Dec. 15, Petrino resigned to take the same position at Texas A&M on Jan. 4.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

