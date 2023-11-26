Reports: UNLV offensive coordinator interviews at San Diego State

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion interviewed for the coaching job at San Diego State earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coaches from the sidelines during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New UNLV Football offensive coordinator Brennan Marion during a press conference at the Fertitta Football Complex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“I think we can reach the pinnacle of college football at San Diego State, just like they have in basketball,” Marion told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Ultimately, we would bring an explosive, exciting offense.”

Marion has been a massive part of UNLV’s football revolution this season. He arrived later in coach Barry Odom’s coaching staff overhaul, joining the Rebels after Bobby Petrino departed for Texas A&M three weeks after joining UNLV.

UNLV is averaging 35.5 points per game this season, best in the Mountain West.

Under Marion’s tutelage, redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,626 yards, seventh-most in a single season in program history, and accounted for 17 touchdowns.

“We developed him, and he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country right now,” Marion told the Union-Tribune.

Marion helms one of the most unique schemes in college football. His Go-Go offense combines triple option runs with spread passing concepts.

It initially entered the college football consciousness when Marion, then the offensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision school Howard, used it to devastating effect to lead the Bison to a 43-40 upset against the Rebels in 2017 as 45½-point underdogs.

San Diego State announced Nov. 12 that coach Brady Hoke will retire after this season. Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White is also reportedly a candidate for the job.

