RTC’s UNLV Game Day Express to run between campus, Allegiant Stadium

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada plans to operate a Game Day Express bus route for UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium, mainly catered to students.

A UNLV football helmet is seen inside Allegiant Stadium, where the team will play its home games. (UNLV Athletics)

Route 613 will pick passengers up at the UNLV Transit Center located off Maryland Parkway, just behind the In-N-Out Burger, according to the RTC.

Plans call for buses to travel west on Tropicana Avenue, with a stop at Las Vegas Boulevard to pick up any fans headed to the game from the Resort Corridor. From that stop the buses will continue west on Tropicana to Dean Martin Drive where the bus will head south toward the stadium.

Fan will be dropped off near the stadium’s southeast side, where they can walk to their individual entry gates.

The trip back will see buses circle around to Russell Road and head east to Las Vegas Boulevard where the route leads to Tropicana. Buses will head east on Tropicana with a stop just east of the boulevard where fans staying on the Strip can exit. Buses will continue east down Tropicana to the transit center.

The service will begin three hours before kickoff, running every 20 minutes until one hour before kickoff.

Rides will be $2 each way, or $4 round trip, and are only available from these locations for Rebel football games.

There’s also a pick up and drop off spot on Tropicana near the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Raiders Game Day Express features five pick up/ drop off locations spread out across the valley, developed from surveys from season ticket holders.

UNLV kicks off its 2021 season at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 2.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.