Sam Boyd Stadium memory: UNLV routs Arkansas in 2000 LV Bowl

This is the second installment of a weekly feature that will look at a notable Rebels game at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV moves to Allegiant Stadium next year.

UNLV kicker/punter Ray Cheetany, left, gets a hug from quarterback Jason Thomas in the final minute of the Rebel's 31-14 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arkansas at Sam Boyd Stadium Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV strong safety Sam Brandon (42) takes down University of Arkansas (roster says his position is FL) Michael Snowden (27) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels defeated the Razorbacks 31-14. Amy Beth Bennett/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV fans carry a goal post across the field after the Rebel's Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arkansas at Sam Boyd Stadium Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV cornerback Kevin Thomas gets a hug from his girlfriend Janae Sims after the Rebel's Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arkansas at Sam Boyd Stadium Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Head coach John Robinson talks to ESPN cameras immediately after the Rebels beat the University of Arkansas Razorbacks 31-14 during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Amy Beth Bennett/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV running back Jeremi Rudolph breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive end Raymond House for a 45-yard gain in the fourth quarter of the Rebel's 31-14 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Note: This is the second installment of a weekly feature, except for UNLV’s two byes, that will look at a notable Rebels game at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV moves to Allegiant Stadium next year.

Just two years removed from going 0-11, UNLV took the field for the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl against Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference and put an exclamation on a remarkable turnaround.

John Robinson, known mostly for his time in charge at Southern California and the Los Angeles Rams, coached the Rebels to a 31-14 victory.

“A lot of drastic changes had to happen, and a lot of drastic changes did happen,” offensive tackle John Greer said after the game. “John Robinson coming to the program, recruiting a lot of the athletes that came here, you see it’s on the upswing.”

The bowl victory, giving the Rebels an 8-5 record, turned out to be the apex for Robinson at UNLV. But there were only feelings of joy for Rebels fans on that night four days before Christmas. They flooded the field after the game and tore down one of the goalposts.

UNLV took control in the second half , outscoring the Razorbacks 17-0 to break a halftime tie. Quarterback Jason Thomas’ 54-yard touchdown pass to Troy Mason — which sailed about 60 yards through the air — highlighted that domination.

Thomas was named UNLV’s game Most Valuable Player after completing 12 of 17 passes for 217 yards and three TDs.

UNLV has been to one bowl since, and this win over Arkansas remains the Rebels’ last postseason victory.

It’s been a long time since that wondrous night. A night, though, when just about anything seemed possible.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.