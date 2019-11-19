Sam Boyd Stadium memory: Win over UNR is UNLV’s largest comeback

This is the 10th installment of a weekly feature, except for UNLV’s two bye weeks, that will look at a notable Rebels game at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV moves to Allegiant Stadium next year.

Note: This is the 10th installment of a weekly feature, except for UNLV’s two bye weeks, that will look at a notable Rebels game at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV moves to Allegiant Stadium next year.

UNR came out strong when the teams met in the 2018 season finale, hitting the Rebels with five plays of at least 24 yards, including three touchdowns — all in the first quarter.

The Wolf Pack were more than having their way in breaking out to a 23-0 lead.

But UNLV came roaring back in the Nov. 24 game, and behind quarterback Armani Rogers’ five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), the Rebels pulled off their largest comeback in winning 34-29. They previously rallied from 21 points down twice.

Rogers completed 13 of 20 passes for 172 as UNLV finished 4-8.

“The game was bigger for me, and I wanted to do it for the team and the city around us,” he said afterward. “It’s a big accomplishment for us, especially how the season has been going. It shows the fight we have in us.”

Though Rogers keyed the rally from an offensive standpoint, linebacker Javin White sealed it on the defensive side.

He intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter. The first was with 6:02 remaining as UNR was driving to try to extend its 29-28 lead. White’s other interception came with 1:19 left and the Rebels holding on to their five-point lead. He picked off the pass at UNLV’s 18-yard line and quickly went to the ground.

“I’ve been in positions like this a lot this season,” White said afterward. “Coach (Tim Skipper) always talks about, ‘Keep your composure, and big-time players make big-time plays.’ ”

