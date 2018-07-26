South Florida high school wide receiver commits to UNLV

South Florida wide receiver Grantis Poole tweeted Wednesday that he had committed to UNLV.
100% COMMITTED @Dameon8 @TEAM_TATE_FLA @GarinJustice @UNLVSanchez @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/WKETYYKZkd
— Grantis Poole (@grantis_p) July 26, 2018
Poole (5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds) also reportedly was offered scholarships by Nebraska and Florida Atlantic, among others.
Statistics were not available for Poole, who attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.
UNLV’s 2019 recruiting class
— LB Kyle Beaudry, 6-1, 225, Liberty HS
— ATH Sir Oliver Everett, 6-3, 175, Faith Lutheran HS
— DB Austin Fiaseu, 6-0, 200, Liberty HS
— ATH Matthew Horne, 6-2, 180, Elk Grove (Calif.) HS
— WR Steve Jenkins, 5-11, 155, Narbonne HS (Harbor City, Calif.)
— QB Travis Mumphrey Jr., 6-2, 185, John Ehret HS (Marrero, La.)
— WR Grantis Poole, 5-9, 170, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.)
— RB Courtney Reese, 5-9, 175, Southridge HS (Miami)