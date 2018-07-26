UNLV Football

South Florida high school wide receiver commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2018 - 6:57 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2018 - 7:12 pm

South Florida wide receiver Grantis Poole tweeted Wednesday that he had committed to UNLV.

Poole (5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds) also reportedly was offered scholarships by Nebraska and Florida Atlantic, among others.

Statistics were not available for Poole, who attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

