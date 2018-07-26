South Florida high school wide receiver commits to UNLV

South Florida wide receiver Grantis Poole tweeted Wednesday that he had committed to UNLV. He attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

South Florida wide receiver Grantis Poole tweeted that he has committed to UNLV. (from Twitter)

South Florida wide receiver Grantis Poole tweeted Wednesday that he had committed to UNLV.

Poole (5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds) also reportedly was offered scholarships by Nebraska and Florida Atlantic, among others.

Statistics were not available for Poole, who attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

More Rebels: Follow UNLV coverage at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.