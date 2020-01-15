59°F
Southern California prep cornerback commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 1:28 pm
 

Cornerback Nohl Williams (6 feet, 170 pounds), who attends Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California, tweeted Wednesday morning that he had committed to UNLV.

He is the first player to commit to the Rebels since coach Marcus Arroyo took over, though defensive end Adam Plant Jr. (6-5, 264) is transferring from Texas Christian.

Eleven other players previously announced they had committed to UNLV, and all appear to still be part of this year’s class.

“This 2020 Class is about to be something special!” Williams tweeted.

Williams also received scholarship offers from San Jose State, Eastern Washington, Montana State and Northern Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

