Special teams mistakes cost UNLV in loss to Notre Dame

Two blocked punts were too much for the Rebels’ struggling offense to overcome Saturday against the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) stiff arms UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, lower right, walks through the crowd during the team walk to the stadium before an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) catches a long pass during the first quarter an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) jumps while being tackled by UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) during the first quarter an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) looks at a ball that was overthrown under coverage by Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to talk with Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

UNLV running back Spencer Briggs (21) is tackled by Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs the ball toward the end zone during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (15) misses a pass in front of UNLV defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) picks up a fumble and runs down the field during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Two blocked punts in the first quarter, which both led to Notre Dame points, doomed UNLV to a 44-21 defeat against the Fighting Irish on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Sophomore quarterbacks Harrison Bailey and Cameron Friel split snaps throughout the game, but running back Courtney Reese was UNLV’s most effective offensive player, rushing for 142 yards on 11 carries.

UNLV sophomore Johnathan Baldwin led the team with nine tackles and forced a fumble, while junior cornerback Nohl Williams had an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Rebels fell to 4-4, and Notre Dame improved to 4-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.