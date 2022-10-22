Special teams mistakes cost UNLV in loss to Notre Dame
Two blocked punts were too much for the Rebels’ struggling offense to overcome Saturday against the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Two blocked punts in the first quarter, which both led to Notre Dame points, doomed UNLV to a 44-21 defeat against the Fighting Irish on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sophomore quarterbacks Harrison Bailey and Cameron Friel split snaps throughout the game, but running back Courtney Reese was UNLV’s most effective offensive player, rushing for 142 yards on 11 carries.
UNLV sophomore Johnathan Baldwin led the team with nine tackles and forced a fumble, while junior cornerback Nohl Williams had an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Rebels fell to 4-4, and Notre Dame improved to 4-3.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
