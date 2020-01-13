51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Stanford assistant expected to be named UNLV defensive coordinator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2020 - 11:19 am
 

Stanford inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen is expected to be hired as UNLV’s defensive coordinator, a source close to the program confirmed Monday.

ESPN first reported the hire was expected to happen. UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo won’t make any announcements until a hire is finalized.

Hansen has been at Stanford the past six seasons and was a defensive assistant for the Cardinal in 2009-10. In between stints, he was on the defensive staff of the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST