Stanford assistant expected to be named UNLV defensive coordinator
Stanford inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen is expected to be hired as UNLV’s defensive coordinator, a source close to the program confirmed Monday.
ESPN first reported the hire was expected to happen. UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo won’t make any announcements until a hire is finalized.
Hansen has been at Stanford the past six seasons and was a defensive assistant for the Cardinal in 2009-10. In between stints, he was on the defensive staff of the San Francisco 49ers.
