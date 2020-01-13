Stanford assistant expected to be named UNLV defensive coordinator

Stanford inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen is expected to be hired as UNLV’s defensive coordinator.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) celebrates a turnover in the first quarter during their NCAA football game with Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Stanford inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen is expected to be hired as UNLV’s defensive coordinator, a source close to the program confirmed Monday.

ESPN first reported the hire was expected to happen. UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo won’t make any announcements until a hire is finalized.

Hansen has been at Stanford the past six seasons and was a defensive assistant for the Cardinal in 2009-10. In between stints, he was on the defensive staff of the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.