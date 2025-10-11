Still undefeated: UNLV survives slugfest against Air Force — PHOTOS
UNLV traded blows with Air Force and came out on top Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, improving the Rebels to 6-0 this season under coach Dan Mullen.
The perfect season for UNLV football continues.
In an expected shootout from two of the Mountain West’s top offenses, the Rebels on Saturday beat Air Force 51-48 before a homecoming crowd of 32,932 at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV is now 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference.
The Rebels rolled up 597 yards. UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea finished 20 of 32 passing for 361 yards and a touchdown, the first 300-yard passing game for the program since November 2023.
Air Force had 428 yards rushing and a total of 603.
The Falcons missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with two seconds remaining that would have forced overtime.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
