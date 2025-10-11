81°F
UNLV Football

Still undefeated: UNLV survives slugfest against Air Force — PHOTOS

UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen celebrates his team 51-48 win with defensive back Jake Pope (7) d ...
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen celebrates his team 51-48 win with defensive back Jake Pope (7) during an NCAA football game against Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV players celebrate their 51-48 win as Air Force Falcons players walk off the field during t ...
UNLV players celebrate their 51-48 win as Air Force Falcons players walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Air Force Falcons kicker Jacob Medina (39) kicks and missed a crucial field goal with two secon ...
Air Force Falcons kicker Jacob Medina (39) kicks and missed a crucial field goal with two seconds remaining against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. UNLV won 51-48. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates his touchdown with UNLV wide receiver Jaden ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates his touchdown with UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Air Force Falcons running back Owen Allen (2) celebrates his touchdown against UNLV during the ...
Air Force Falcons running back Owen Allen (2) celebrates his touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Air Force Falcons running back Owen Allen (2) runs for a touchdown as UNLV defensive back Andre ...
Air Force Falcons running back Owen Allen (2) runs for a touchdown as UNLV defensive back Andrew Powdrell (4) looks on during the first half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) scores a touchdown as Air Force Falcons defensive back ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) scores a touchdown as Air Force Falcons defensive back Ehimen Oyamendan (22) defends during an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) scores a touchdown as Air Force Falcons defensive bac ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) scores a touchdown as Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) looks on during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates as Air Fo ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates as Air Force Falcons players walk away during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) is taken down by Air Force Falcons defensive back Nick Bec ...
UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) is taken down by Air Force Falcons defensive back Nick Beckwith (7) and linebacker Dallas Daley (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen signals as his players prepare to warm up to face Air Force Falco ...
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen signals as his players prepare to warm up to face Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) and his teammates take the field as they prepare to fac ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) and his teammates take the field as they prepare to face Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV fans cheer for their team during the second half of an NCAA football game against Air Forc ...
UNLV fans cheer for their team during the second half of an NCAA football game against Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen, second right, and his players take the field to face Air Force F ...
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen, second right, and his players take the field to face Air Force Falcons during an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A US Air Force Falcons fan shouts as he watches his team play against UNLV during the first hal ...
A US Air Force Falcons fan shouts as he watches his team play against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai' ...
Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV wide receiver Koy Moore (5) catches a pass befor an NCAA football game against Air Force F ...
UNLV wide receiver Koy Moore (5) catches a pass befor an NCAA football game against Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) catches a pass as Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Joh ...
UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) catches a pass as Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) tries to deflect the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen greets his players as they prepare to warm up to face Air Force F ...
UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen greets his players as they prepare to warm up to face Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV offensive line coach Mike Sollenne talks to players as they prepare to face Air Force Falc ...
UNLV offensive line coach Mike Sollenne talks to players as they prepare to face Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2025 - 4:23 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2025 - 5:26 pm

The perfect season for UNLV football continues.

In an expected shootout from two of the Mountain West’s top offenses, the Rebels on Saturday beat Air Force 51-48 before a homecoming crowd of 32,932 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV is now 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference.

The Rebels rolled up 597 yards. UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea finished 20 of 32 passing for 361 yards and a touchdown, the first 300-yard passing game for the program since November 2023.

Air Force had 428 yards rushing and a total of 603.

The Falcons missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with two seconds remaining that would have forced overtime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

