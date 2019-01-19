UNLV Football

Take a look inside UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex — VIDEO

January 18, 2019 - 8:57 pm
 

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez gave the Review-Journal a look inside the Fertitta Football Complex.

The facility, planned to be a two-story, 73,000-square foot facility, will include a player’s lounge, barber shop, underwater treadmill and a state-of-the-art weight room. It will sit next to the practice fields at Rebel Park. The complex is scheduled to be finished by Spring Showcase, which is scheduled for April.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $31 million project took place in January 2018. The project was announced in 2016.

The Rebels finished 4-8 last season.

