Take a look inside UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex — VIDEO

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez gave the Review-Journal a look inside the Fertitta Football Complex.
The facility, planned to be a two-story, 73,000-square foot facility, will include a player’s lounge, barber shop, underwater treadmill and a state-of-the-art weight room. It will sit next to the practice fields at Rebel Park. The complex is scheduled to be finished by Spring Showcase, which is scheduled for April.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the $31 million project took place in January 2018. The project was announced in 2016.
The Rebels finished 4-8 last season.
Related
UNLV’s Tony Sanchez optimistic about funding for football complex
UNLV falls short of funds to finish Fertitta Football Complex
UNLV must step up, provide funds to finish football complex