Texas-El Paso’s run defense catches UNLV’s attention

UNLV rushed for 308 yards at Southern California on Saturday. But the Rebels face a Texas-El Paso run defense that gave up just 107 yards to Northern Arizona.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez leaves the field following after losing to the USC Trojans in a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. USC won 43-21. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Finding the positives for Texas-El Paso in its 30-10 season-opening loss to Northern Arizona on Saturday takes some work, but one thing the Miners managed to do well was defend the run.

They held the Lumberjacks to 107 yards on the ground, giving up just 3 yards per rush.

Given that UNLV rushed for 308 yards in Saturday’s 43-21 loss at Southern California, the Rebels can expect UTEP to focus on stopping the run when they meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV is a 24½-point favorite.

“They’ve got that 3-3-5 look,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said Monday of UTEP’s defense. “It’s one of those deals where they’re forcing you to be impatient. I think you’ve got to commit to running the football and being OK with taking three and four yards and moving the chains slowly. You’ll get some opportunities at big plays, but it’s almost one of those bend but don’t break, trying to bait you into getting frustrated, throwing the ball down the field into coverages and things like that.”

UNLV (0-1) gets three key players back. Wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. and cornerback Alex Perry didn’t play at USC because of concussions, and receiver Kendal Keys banged his head in that game but did not suffer a concussion.

Left guard Zack Singer is not expected to play because of an ankle injury. Jaron Caldwell would start in his place.

As for UNLV’s running game, Lexington Thomas comes off a strong effort at USC, rushing for 136 yards that included a 71-yard touchdown. He has 13 career 100-yard games and stands only 1,113 yards behind school record holder Tim Cornett, who gained 3,733 yards between 2010 and 2013.

Thomas said after watching video of the Miners that trying to pick up yards will be a challenge.

“I saw a couple of their fronts,” he said. “It was more like, ‘We’re going to have you think this side is open, but we’re going to blitz the back side.’ It’s me or the running backs being more patient and not trying to make home run plays.”

Thomas carried only 14 times against the Trojans, and Sanchez said that was largely because UNLV had just 70 offensive plays. Quarterback Armani Rogers carried 13 times on called running plays; he was sacked five times to give him a total of 18 rushes for 82 yards.

Three backup running backs combined for nine carries. Xzaviar Campbell (24 yards) and Evan Owens (18 yards) each carried four times, and Charles Williams rushed once for 15 yards.

“On both sides of the ball, it wasn’t like it was a 100-snap game,” Sanchez said. “I think Lex played 42 snaps. A lot of those are run/pass option, so sometimes based on the front you get, he may carry it, he may not carry it. But he can carry it up to the high teens, low 20s. I’d like to see Chuck get the ball a couple of more times, I’d like to see X get the ball, Evan Owens touch the ball.”

