UNLV Football

Texas high school defensive back commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 10:47 pm
 
Updated July 20, 2020 - 10:50 pm

Senior defensive back Cameron Oliver announced his commitment to UNLV’s football team Monday night via Twitter, becoming the ninth member of the school’s 2021 recruiting class.

His commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent. Football players can sign letters of intent beginning Dec. 16.

Oliver is a three-star recruit who attends Fort Bend Travis in Richmond, Texas. He’s ranked the No. 183 cornerback in the 2021 class, per 247 Sports, and the No. 308 player in Texas.

Listed at 6-0½ and 160 pounds, Oliver has 14 interceptions in the past two seasons. He also had scholarship offers from Air Force and New Mexico and becomes the third cornerback to join UNLV’s 2021 class.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

