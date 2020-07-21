Texas high school defensive back commits to UNLV

Senior defensive back Cameron Oliver announced his commitment to UNLV’s football team Monday night via Twitter, becoming the ninth member of the school’s 2021 recruiting class.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announces his first recruiting class during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

His commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent. Football players can sign letters of intent beginning Dec. 16.

Oliver is a three-star recruit who attends Fort Bend Travis in Richmond, Texas. He’s ranked the No. 183 cornerback in the 2021 class, per 247 Sports, and the No. 308 player in Texas.

Listed at 6-0½ and 160 pounds, Oliver has 14 interceptions in the past two seasons. He also had scholarship offers from Air Force and New Mexico and becomes the third cornerback to join UNLV’s 2021 class.

