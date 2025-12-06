Third time is no charm: UNLV loses to Boise State again
UNLV lost to Boise State for the third straight year in the Mountain West championship game, falling behind early and never recovering Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
BOISE, Idaho — UNLV lost to Boise State for the third straight year in the Mountain West football championship game, falling to the Broncos 38-21 Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, who returned to action after suffering a lower leg injury Nov. 1 against Fresno State, passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one.
The Broncos scored on three straight possessions after going three-and-out on their first possession to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, named the MW’s Offensive Player of the Year this week, passed for one touchdown and ran for one.
The Rebels had won four straight games, with their defense allowing a total of 63 points.
Boise State became the first Mountain West team to win three straight conference championship games. The Broncos have appeared in nine title games, winning six of them. It will be their final appearance in the game, as they will join the Pac-12 beginning in the 2026 football season.
Boise State has defeated UNLV 11 straight games, including a 56-31 home victory in the regular season in which Madsen threw four touchdown passes.
UNLV (10-3) will learn its bowl destination Sunday. Boise State (9-4) most likely will play in the LA Bowl.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
