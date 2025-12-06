Third time is no charm: UNLV loses to Boise State again

UNLV lost to Boise State for the third straight year in the Mountain West championship game, falling behind early and never recovering Friday at Albertsons Stadium.

UNLV hopes to flip script on Boise State in MW championship game

UNLV vs. Boise State football: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) tries to jump through the tackle attempt of Boise State cornerback Jaden Mickey (20) after a reception in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea cuts inside of the Boise State defense for a 5-yard touchdown in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen watches a replay against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Malik Sherrod breaks away for a 39-yard touchdown reception against UNLV in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV running back Keyvone Lee (2) runs from Boise State cornerback Jaden Mickey on a run in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) signals for a receiver to go in to motion before the snap against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Malik Sherrod (8) runs with the ball after catching it for a touchdown reception against UNLV in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, right, runs out of the pocket on a 5-yard touchdown run against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) celebrates in front of his home fans after a 9 yard touchdown reception against UNLV in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State tight end Matt Lauter (85) pulls in the ball for a catch in front of UNLV defensive back Jake Pope (7) in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) directs a wide receiver against Boise State as he scrambles with the ball in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) scramble with the ball against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) runs past a UNLV defender for a 10-yard touchdown run in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) turns up field after a catch in front of Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby (6) in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) stiff-arms Boise State linebacker Boen Phelps, second from right, on a run late in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is tripped up on a run by Boise State linebacker Boen Phelps in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho — UNLV lost to Boise State for the third straight year in the Mountain West football championship game, falling to the Broncos 38-21 Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, who returned to action after suffering a lower leg injury Nov. 1 against Fresno State, passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one.

The Broncos scored on three straight possessions after going three-and-out on their first possession to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, named the MW’s Offensive Player of the Year this week, passed for one touchdown and ran for one.

The Rebels had won four straight games, with their defense allowing a total of 63 points.

Boise State became the first Mountain West team to win three straight conference championship games. The Broncos have appeared in nine title games, winning six of them. It will be their final appearance in the game, as they will join the Pac-12 beginning in the 2026 football season.

Boise State has defeated UNLV 11 straight games, including a 56-31 home victory in the regular season in which Madsen threw four touchdown passes.

UNLV (10-3) will learn its bowl destination Sunday. Boise State (9-4) most likely will play in the LA Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.