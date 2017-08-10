Tony Sanchez unhappy with UNLV football’s Thursday practice

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez expressed his displeasure with Thursday’s practice. The Rebels had strong practices until then.

UNLV football players during photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Thursday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez, on the eighth day of training camp:

“It could’ve been better. Like any practice, you’re going to have a couple of moments where you do some really good things. I thought the energy was average. It’s got to be better. We’ve done a really good job up to this point, and I know we’re getting into Day 8, the third day this week, it’s been a physical week.

“You’ve got guys that are tired. They’ve got to move around faster. Winning’s tough. That’s one of the things our guys have got to understand. There’s a reason there hasn’t been any winning done here in 30 years consistently. You’ve got be tougher than the damn situation. OK day today. Not a terrible day, but it’s not our expectation.”

Notes

— Sophomore right guard Justin Polu was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. He went to Silverado High School but was born in Honolulu. Polu started every game last season and didn’t allow a sack.

— Junior Nathan Jacobson has joined the crowded battle at center but still is working at right tackle, too. Four players are receiving repetitions at center. Junior Sid Acosta is expected to return from an ACL injury about a month or so into the season, but he has a redshirt he could use this season.

— Former Rebels quarterback Caleb Herring was officially added to the radio broadcast team as the analyst. He replaces Mike Pritchard, who left for a radio station in Denver.

“This is a big deal for me and a big opportunity,” Herring said in a statement. “UNLV holds a special place in my heart, and being able to stay around the game I love through the team I love is truly a blessing. I think the fans will appreciate the connection I have to the program. I want to thank Learfield and the athletic department for putting their faith in me to represent the university and the program.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.