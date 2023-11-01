TV coverage added for UNLV-New Mexico game Saturday
The game between UNLV and New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday will have a live television broadcast after initially being only available on a streaming platform.
UNLV football’s game Saturday against New Mexico will be on TV in Southern Nevada after all.
The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (Cox channel 125) will broadcast the game live at 3 p.m., UNLV announced Wednesday.
The game was originally only going to be shown streaming on the Mountain West Network.
The bowl-eligible Rebels (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) have a chance to secure a winning record for the first time since 2013 against the Lobos (3-5, 1-3).
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.