TV coverage added for UNLV-New Mexico game Saturday

The game between UNLV and New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday will have a live television broadcast after initially being only available on a streaming platform.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball to a teammate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football’s game Saturday against New Mexico will be on TV in Southern Nevada after all.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (Cox channel 125) will broadcast the game live at 3 p.m., UNLV announced Wednesday.

The game was originally only going to be shown streaming on the Mountain West Network.

The bowl-eligible Rebels (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) have a chance to secure a winning record for the first time since 2013 against the Lobos (3-5, 1-3).

