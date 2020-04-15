77°F
UNLV Football

UNLV accepting $1 deposits for football season tickets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2020 - 1:33 pm
 

UNLV football fans interested in buying season tickets can put down a $1 deposit. Those who do sowill receive access to seat selections before the general public.

Deposits can be made at UNLVtickets.com.

UNLV is scheduled to play its first season at Allegiant Stadium, but two games might be played at Sam Boyd Stadium. The coronavirus pandemic has put into question whether the season will start on time or be played at all.

“We understand that many in our community have been significantly impacted by the current situation, and we don’t want that to be a reason that they cannot look forward to brighter days ahead,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “It is our goal to make sure that all people in Las Vegas can afford to see Rebel football at Allegiant Stadium.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

