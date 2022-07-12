UNLV adds 2 Big 12 opponents for 2024 football season

Starting in 2024, UNLV will play a home-and-home series with Houston, which will join the Big 12 in 2023. The Rebels also will play at Kansas on Sept. 14, 2024.

The UNLV spring scrimmage is underway at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV on Tuesday announced several additions to its football schedule for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, highlighted by two matchups against Big 12 schools.

Starting in 2024, UNLV will play a home-and-home series with Houston, which will join the Big 12 in 2023. The Rebels also will play at Kansas on Sept. 14, 2024.

UNLV will head to Houston to open the season Aug. 31 before hosting the Cougars on Sept. 9, 2028. Houston is 3-0 all time against the Rebels, with the latest win in 2014.

The Rebels and Jayhawks most recently played in 2003, a 22-point Kansas win.

The 2024 game against Houston replaces a previously scheduled matchup between UNLV and UCLA. The Bruins still plan to visit Allegiant Stadium in 2025, but the Rebels’ return trip to the Rose Bowl has been rescheduled for Sept. 6, 2031.

UNLV filled out its 2023 schedule, adding a game at Texas-El Paso on Sept. 23 and against Bryant University of the Football Championship Subdivision for the season opener Aug. 31 at Allegiant Stadium.

FCS school Utah Tech, formerly Dixie State, will play at UNLV on Sept. 7, 2024.

