80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
UNLV Football

UNLV adds 2 Power 5 players through transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2022 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated April 25, 2022 - 3:24 pm
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) lines up during an NCAA football game on Satur ...
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) lines up during an NCAA football game on Satur ...
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

UNLV has added two more Power Five transfers to its football roster Monday.

Former Louisville running back Aidan Robbins and outside linebacker Elijah Shelton, who has played for Utah and Utah State, announced their transfer on social media.

Robbins, a 6-foot-3-inch tailback from Louisville, Kentucky, played in four games last season, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown on two carries. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2-inch Shelton played defensive end and outside linebacker. The Salt Lake City native began his career with Utah State and made 15 tackles, including two sacks, in five games during the shortened 2020 season. He transferred to Utah for 2021 but didn’t play and has two years of eligibility.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant
UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant
2
2 shot, 1 killed near Twain and Cambridge
2 shot, 1 killed near Twain and Cambridge
3
Las Vegas gears for record turnout, economic impact with NFL Draft
Las Vegas gears for record turnout, economic impact with NFL Draft
4
Motel property on north Strip lists for $52M
Motel property on north Strip lists for $52M
5
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST