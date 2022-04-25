UNLV adds 2 Power 5 players through transfer portal

The Rebels picked up commitments from a running back and pass rusher. Both announced their intentions to transfer to UNLV on social media Monday.

Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

UNLV has added two more Power Five transfers to its football roster Monday.

Former Louisville running back Aidan Robbins and outside linebacker Elijah Shelton, who has played for Utah and Utah State, announced their transfer on social media.

Robbins, a 6-foot-3-inch tailback from Louisville, Kentucky, played in four games last season, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown on two carries. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2-inch Shelton played defensive end and outside linebacker. The Salt Lake City native began his career with Utah State and made 15 tackles, including two sacks, in five games during the shortened 2020 season. He transferred to Utah for 2021 but didn’t play and has two years of eligibility.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.