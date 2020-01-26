UNLV adds 3-star receiver, loses offensive tackle
Wide receiver Zyell Griffin, a three-star prospect, committed to UNLV. But the Rebels lost offensive tackle Ashton Morgan, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Wide receiver Zyell Griffin, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, committed to UNLV on Saturday.
Griffin (6 feet 1 inch, 192 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Utah State and Eastern Washington.
He averaged 24.6 yards per catch last season at Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington. He caught 17 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/R6oHdHcq2I
— Zyell Griffin (@Zyell12) January 25, 2020
Also, offensive tackle Ashton Morgan tweeted that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be a graduate transfer.
Graduate Transfer! Thank you UNLV. pic.twitter.com/iCLGGVqtVX
— Ashton Morgan (@AshtonJMorgan) January 26, 2020
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.