UNLV adds 3-star receiver, loses offensive tackle

January 25, 2020 - 9:50 pm
 

Wide receiver Zyell Griffin, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, committed to UNLV on Saturday.

Griffin (6 feet 1 inch, 192 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Utah State and Eastern Washington.

He averaged 24.6 yards per catch last season at Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington. He caught 17 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

Also, offensive tackle Ashton Morgan tweeted that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be a graduate transfer.

