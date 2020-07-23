100°F
UNLV Football

UNLV adds 3-star tight end to 2021 recruiting class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 11:57 am
 

Make it an even 10 in UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo’s 2021 recruiting class.

The Rebels on Thursday received a commitment from senior tight end Shaun Grayson, via his Twitter account. His commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Football players can sign letters of intent beginning Dec. 16.

Grayson, who attends La Mirada High School in La Mirada, California, is a three-star recruit per 247 Sports, which rates him as the No. 84 tight end in the senior class. Listed at 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds, Grayson had scholarship offers from Mountain West foes Wyoming, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico and San Diego State.

He is the first pass catcher in UNLV’s 2021 class and joins running back commit Samuel Green of Huntington Beach, California, as the second skill position player.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

