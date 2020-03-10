UNLV adds junior college DB to 2020 class
Dom Brown, a defensive back at Ventura (California) College, committed Monday to UNLV. He is the 29th member of this year’s class.
Dom Brown, a defensive back at Ventura (California) College, committed Monday to UNLV.
Brown (6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds) is the 29th member of this year’s recruiting class.
COMMITTED
Oxnard, CA ✈️ Las Vegas, NV pic.twitter.com/Z6gsjrzPqD
— DominicBrown (@_DBROWN2) March 10, 2020
He has three years of eligibility after playing one season at Ventura. Brown intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had 35 tackles. He also had 1.5 sacks.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.