UNLV adds junior college DB to 2020 class

Dom Brown, a defensive back at Ventura (California) College, committed Monday to UNLV. He is the 29th member of this year’s class.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo is photographed in his office at the Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Dom Brown, a defensive back at Ventura (California) College, committed Monday to UNLV.

Brown (6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds) is the 29th member of this year’s recruiting class.

COMMITTED Oxnard, CA ✈️ Las Vegas, NV pic.twitter.com/Z6gsjrzPqD — DominicBrown (@_DBROWN2) March 10, 2020

He has three years of eligibility after playing one season at Ventura. Brown intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had 35 tackles. He also had 1.5 sacks.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.