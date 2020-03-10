62°F
UNLV Football

UNLV adds junior college DB to 2020 class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2020 - 8:11 pm
 

Dom Brown, a defensive back at Ventura (California) College, committed Monday to UNLV.

Brown (6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds) is the 29th member of this year’s recruiting class.

He has three years of eligibility after playing one season at Ventura. Brown intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had 35 tackles. He also had 1.5 sacks.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

UNLV to play daunting football schedule
By / RJ

UNLV’s first six opponents are against teams that competed in bowls last season. The Rebels, though, get a break with two well-placed bye weeks.