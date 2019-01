Junior college defensive end Noah McGregor tweeted he has committed to play football at UNLV.

UNLV football helmets and ball at Sam Boyd Stadium (UNLV Creative Services)

McGregor (6 feet 4 inches, 240 pounds) is a freshman at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, so he will have three seasons of eligibility.

He made 13 tackles last season, including 1½ for loss.

