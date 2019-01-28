UNLV adds junior college safety

Gamon Howard, a safety at City College of San Francisco, tweeted that he committed to play football at UNLV.
Rebel Nation What's Up Blessed to announce my Commitment to the University Of Las Vegas to continue my education and football DREAMS 🙏 All Glory 2 God #UNLV #RebelNation #GoRebels #JucoProduct #CitySituation @unlvfootball pic.twitter.com/FHRzZVHYwH
— Gamon Howard (@BigWoog007) January 27, 2019
Howard (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds) reportedly also received scholarship offers from Boise State and San Diego State.
He made 43 tackles last season, including three for loss, and intercepted five passes.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.