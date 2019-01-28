UNLV adds junior college safety

Gamon Howard, a safety at City College of San Francisco, tweeted that he committed to play football at UNLV.

UNLV Rebels fans cheer against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels fans celebrate the game-winning shot by Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) to defeat the Brigham Young Cougars 92-90 following an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels fans cheer against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Gamon Howard, a safety at City College of San Francisco, tweeted that he committed to play football at UNLV.

Rebel Nation What's Up Blessed to announce my Commitment to the University Of Las Vegas to continue my education and football DREAMS 🙏 All Glory 2 God #UNLV #RebelNation #GoRebels #JucoProduct #CitySituation @unlvfootball pic.twitter.com/FHRzZVHYwH — Gamon Howard (@BigWoog007) January 27, 2019

Howard (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds) reportedly also received scholarship offers from Boise State and San Diego State.

He made 43 tackles last season, including three for loss, and intercepted five passes.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.