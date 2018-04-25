UNLV adds Liberty safety to 2019 recruiting class

Liberty High School safety Austin Fiaseu committed to play football at UNLV, he posted on Twitter. He will be part of the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class.

Liberty player Austin Fiaseu (8) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

“I’d like to announce that I will be staying home to fight for my city!” he tweeted. “110% committed to UNLV!”

I’d like to announce that I will be staying home to fight for my city! 110% committed to UNLV ❗️ #HometownHero #GOREBS #702LOCAL pic.twitter.com/mokVstynjL — Austin Fiaseu (@ALFiaseu) April 25, 2018

Fiaseu (6 feet, 200 pounds) also received a scholarship offer from UNR. He will be part of the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class.

Fiaseu totaled 34 tackles last season, including two sacks. He also intercepted three passes.

UNLV has one scholarship to offer for its 2018 class. The Rebels likely will sign a graduate transfer who can play immediately.

