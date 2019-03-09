UNLV adds prep school cornerback to recruiting class

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez announces early signees at the boardroom at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Prep school cornerback Jamel Hamm announced on Twitter that he has committed to UNLV and will be part of this year’s recruiting class.

Hamel (6 feet 4 inches, 185 pounds) played at Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy last season.

He also received scholarship offers from Alabama State, Kent State and Massachusetts, according to 247Sports.

Statistics were not available.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewj ournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_ Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.