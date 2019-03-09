MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
UNLV Football

UNLV adds prep school cornerback to recruiting class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2019 - 2:42 pm
 

Prep school cornerback Jamel Hamm announced on Twitter that he has committed to UNLV and will be part of this year’s recruiting class.

Hamel (6 feet 4 inches, 185 pounds) played at Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy last season.

He also received scholarship offers from Alabama State, Kent State and Massachusetts, according to 247Sports.

Statistics were not available.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sportson Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing