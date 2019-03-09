UNLV adds prep school cornerback to recruiting class

Prep school cornerback Jamel Hamm announced on Twitter that he has committed to UNLV and will be part of this year’s recruiting class.
— Jamel Hamm (@jamelhamm3) March 9, 2019
Hamel (6 feet 4 inches, 185 pounds) played at Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy last season.
He also received scholarship offers from Alabama State, Kent State and Massachusetts, according to 247Sports.
Statistics were not available.
