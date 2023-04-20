69°F
UNLV Football

UNLV adds Texas high school quarterback to 2024 recruiting class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 5:19 pm
 
Head coach Barry Odom roams the field during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium ...
Head coach Barry Odom roams the field during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football recently landed a commitment from quarterback Karson Gordon.

The 6-foot right-handed signal-caller plays for Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, near Houston, and is part of the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals.com lists Gordon as a three-star prospect.

Gordon chose UNLV over offers from Washington State, Tulane, Texas Tech, Incarnate Word, Howard, Army and Mountain West rival Air Force, according to 247Sports.com.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

