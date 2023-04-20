UNLV adds Texas high school quarterback to 2024 recruiting class

UNLV recently landed a commitment from a Texas high school quarterback for its 2024 recruiting class. He had offers from Washington State, Texas Tech and Air Force.

UNLV football recently landed a commitment from quarterback Karson Gordon.

The 6-foot right-handed signal-caller plays for Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, near Houston, and is part of the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals.com lists Gordon as a three-star prospect.

Gordon chose UNLV over offers from Washington State, Tulane, Texas Tech, Incarnate Word, Howard, Army and Mountain West rival Air Force, according to 247Sports.com.

