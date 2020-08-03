UNLV adds Texas linebacker, cornerback to 2021 class

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo is photographed in his office at the Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

South Grand Prairie (Texas) senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie and Tyler Lee (Texas) senior defensive back Jakelyn Morgan had scholarship offers from Power Five programs.

They committed to UNLV and coach Marcus Arroyo instead.

McDuffie and Morgan announced their commitments Monday via Twitter, becoming the 11th player and 12th players to join the Rebels’ 2021 recruiting class. Their commitments are nonbinding and won’t be official until they sign national letters of intent.

Football players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

McDuffie, listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 218 pounds, is rated the No. 65 inside linebacker in the senior class, according to 247 Sports. He’s a three-star recruit, the No. 1,464 player nationally and had offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech and Kansas.

Mountain West foe Air Force also offered him a scholarship.

Morgan, listed at 6-1 and 175 pounds, is rated the No. 239 cornerback in the class, per 247 Sports, and had a scholarship offer from Arizona. He also had offers from Mountain West programs Hawaii, New Mexico and Utah State.

